Armagh Camogie expresses 'regret' after pro-IRA chants
- Published
The Armagh Camogie Board has expressed its regret after a pro-IRA song was sung in their players' changing room following an All-Ireland victory.
A video posted on social media showed Armagh players celebrating their win over Cavan in the Junior All-Ireland Championship final on 5 December.
After complaints that some players seemed to be shouting: "Ooh ah, up the Ra", the board began an investigation.
It has now said it "sincerely and deeply regrets any offence caused".
Several unionist politicians had previously criticised the incident, including Jonathan Buckley from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) who called it "inexcusable".
The DUP Assembly member said was "inexplicable as to why a group of young women, none of whom were alive during the worst years of IRA terrorism, would make such chanting part and parcel of their celebrations".
Ulster Unionist Councillor Sam Nicholson said the pro-IRA chants "clearly glorify terrorism".
He said it was particularly disappointing as the players involved were "so young and clearly have no thoughts or empathy for the victims of terrorism or the offence they would cause".
'It was never the intention to offend'
On Thursday night, the Armagh County Camogie Executive released a statement which was initially reported by the Belfast Telegraph.
"Further to the Armagh dressing room celebrations following their victory in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship final on Saturday, December 5th, Armagh Camogie Board wish to state that it was never the intention to offend or upset anyone," the statement said.
"On behalf of Armagh Camogie we sincerely and deeply regret any offence caused as a result of this incident."