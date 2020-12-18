Covid-19: Northern Ireland 'returning to sustained lockdown of March'
Northern Ireland's new six-week lockdown is "in large part" the "sustained lockdown" of March, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
The new restrictions will begin on 26 December with non-essential shops closing from the end of trading on Christmas Eve.
The reproduction number is currently 1 to 1.2 amid fears it could rise to between 1.4 and 1.8 over Christmas.
Mr Swann said the measures were being brought in "with a heavy heart".
He said he was "very mindful" of the affect the last year has had on lives and livelihoods.
"We are in, large part, returning to the sustained lockdown introduced in March," he said.
"Once again, a heavy responsibility will rest on all of us to remain at home as much as possible over the course of the six-week period."
Care home vaccinations
Close-contact services, such as hair salons, will have to shut and pubs, cafes and restaurants will be restricted to takeaway services.
The first week of the lockdown, running until 2 January, will see even tighter measures with essential shops having to close each day by 20:00 GMT.
No sporting events will be permitted at all - even at elite level - with people being urged only to leave their home for essential reasons.
Business organisations have warned it could "sound the death knell" for many businesses.
The restrictions for the six-week period include:
- Closure of hospitality and non-essential retail with a stricter demarcation between essential and non-essential retail than that deployed during the recent circuit breaker.
- Click and collect retail will not be permitted, and homeware will not be categorised as essential retail.
- Off sales (including from bars) will be permitted from 08:00 on Monday to Saturday, and from 10:00 on Sunday, until 20:00 on any day.
- Hospitality businesses will only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery food.
- Closure of close-contact businesses
- Places of worship can remain open under strict conditions
- MOT centres are expected to stay open
- Clarification is to be given on where vehicles can be washed ahead of MOT
- Tradespeople are expected to be allowed into homes for essential maintenance
- Child care bubbles will continue
- Formal shielding will not resume, but "stronger advice" will be issued
In addition, there will be a one-week period of additional restrictions from 26 December to 2 January. Between 20:00 and 06:00 during this period:
- All businesses must close between these hours
- No indoor or outdoor gatherings of any kind will be permitted after 20:00 and before 06:00, including at sporting venues
- Outdoor exercise will be permitted only with members of your own household
- No household mixing will be permitted in private gardens or indoors in any setting between these times, except for emergencies or the provision of health or care services or where households have chosen to form a Christmas bubble for a period of time between 23 to 27 December with provision for travel a day either side when absolutely necessary
Mr Swann added that the "short, sharp interventions" introduced in the autumn had not worked, so the executive was returning to what had worked earlier in the year,
He said that about one third of care homes had now received the first of the vaccinations.
"That start of fighting back using the vaccines we have that will be rolling into next year is really progressing for us."
He said there was no intention to extend the "advanced restrictions" of the first week of the lockdown beyond that.
Mr Swann added that discussions are taking place between the health and education departments over what "additional factors" can be put in place in schools, amid speculation as to when schools can return.
In its modelling, the Department of Health says: "We anticipate that cases numbers will continue to rise as we approach Christmas, with a more rapid increase as we near the holiday period.
"There is likely to be a decrease over the holiday period as a result of reduced testing, but this will not be indicative of reduced community transmission.
"Hospital admissions will remain stable or increase slightly until shortly before Christmas when they will begin to rise again."
On Thursday, a further 12 Covid-linked deaths were recorded in NI and there was a further 656 cases of the virus.
'It's effectively a curfew'
We've had the "softly, softly" approach - now it appears the executive is going to use the stick.
The decision arrived at by ministers was, we're told, unanimous and they could not ignore the scenes of ambulances queued outside hospitals this week, and severe pressures on the system.
The changes mean Boxing Day and new year's celebrations are going to be nothing like what we've ever had before - the initial measures in the first week of lockdown are an attempt to clamp down on house parties and suppress the virus.
But there's no doubt this will be a hard sell in some respects - getting people to wilfully comply with what effectively amounts to a curfew will be not be easy.
We're told visibility of the police will also increase that week, but there's been little detail about additional enforcement.
Northern Ireland is ending 2020 on a sombre note and going into 2021 with a difficult task ahead - to try to get back to a place where an unpredictable virus can be brought under some sort of control.