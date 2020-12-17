Coronavirus: NI facing six-week lockdown from 26 December
Non-essential shops in NI will close from the end of trading on Christmas Eve for at least four weeks, it is understood.
Ministers agreed a six-week lockdown will be imposed from 26 December, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The Stormont Executive will review the measures after four weeks.
Close-contact services, such as hair salons, will have to shut and hospitality will be restricted to delivering takeaway services.
However, it is understood people from up to three households in Northern Ireland will still be able to meet over the festive period in so-called Christmas "bubbles".
It follows a previous agreement between the UK nations to stick to plans to allow three households to mix between 23 and 27 December.
The new lockdown is being imposed in response to rising numbers of cases of the virus in Northern Ireland.
