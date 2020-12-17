Brexit: Invest NI to be hit by loss of EU grants
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Invest NI - Northern Ireland's economic development agency - is facing a potential funding shortfall due to the loss of EU grants.
A substantial part of its budget was from two EU funds, the ERDF and the ESF.
These funding sources will be sharply reduced as a result of Brexit.
Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund would provide "significantly less" than the EU schemes.
Mrs Dodds, of the DUP, said the Department for the Economy and its arms-length bodies, which include Invest NI, typically got about £100m a year from EU sources.
She said there were "informal indications" that the UK Prosperity Fund would provide about £11m.
Her most senior official told MLAs that the loss of EU funding was "a profound policy challenge".
Mike Brennan said:"I think Invest NI is in the position now where they will have to stop writing new business going forward because they don't have budget cover."
Mrs Dodds said Northern Ireland is not in a unique position, with other UK regions looking like they will also have shortfalls after EU funding is withdrawn.
She said: "There is currently a lack of agreement on EU replacement funding at a national level."
She added that she hoped that the position would be "rectified" but it was currently very serious.