Enniskillen retail development plan: Councillors due to make decision
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
Councillors in County Fermanagh are to decide whether to grant planning permission for an out-of-town retail development on the outskirts of Enniskillen.
Planners have recommended the Lakelands Retail Park be refused permission.
It is located one mile from the town centre on the site of the former Unipork factory in Cornagrade Road.
The developer, Elm Grange Ltd, said the £15.5m investment would create 450 new jobs.
As well as six retail units, the plans also include a 54-bedroom hotel, food outlet, coffee pod, cinema, bowling alley, children's soft play area and petrol station, as well as 751 car parking spaces.
The Range and Brunswick Moviebowl have been confirmed as occupants if planning permission is granted, with construction ready to start in the new year.
The developer claims the retail and leisure park would bring in £750,000 annual rates to the council and generate £3.5m a year in salaries.
The site has been derelict since the closure of the Unipork bacon processing factory in 2000.
The plans have divided public opinion.
An online petition started by the developer to urge councillors to overrule the planning officers' recommendation for refusal has been signed by more than 1,000 people.
Among comments on social media are people who welcome the greater retail choice, leisure facilities and free parking, and who believe it would attract shoppers to the area.
Opponents argue the development goes against planning policy and would have a detrimental impact on the town.
A spokesperson for Enniskillen Business Partnership said the retail park would displace existing jobs rather than create new ones and "suck the lifeblood out of the existing town centre".
They pointed out there are 50 empty retail and business units in the town and there are other sites closer to the high street which could accommodate a retail park, including one which has already been granted planning permission.
They argue the 50-acre Unipork factory site would be a suitable location for a primary school, affordable housing or a new leisure centre.
Councillors on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council's planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission at a meeting later.