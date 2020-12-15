Covid-19: Christmas 'rethink' urged amid rising hospital pressures
- Published
Politicians have been urged to urgently rethink Christmas coronavirus rules in Northern Ireland amid "unprecedented pressures" on some hospitals.
The Northern Trust's medical director said the New Year could see "up to 10 times as many" people in hospitals.
Another doctor said only a full lockdown would drive down Covid-19 numbers down.
NI's first minister has said ministers will discuss imposing new restrictions before the end of December.
Dr Seamus O'Reilly, chief executive of the Northern Trust, said he had seen the latest modelling of case numbers and it was "very concerning".
"It is a best guess and it can change depending on a lot of factors, it is very sensitive to change," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"We could see anything up to ten times as many people in hospital as we are seeing now with Covid-19, if there are no further restrictions in the New year."
"It's certainly not auguring well for the rest of the winter months.
"I think it is inevitable that we will see a rise in cases in the New Year."
The trust tweeted that Antrim Area Hospital and the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine were under "unprecedented pressure" on Tuesday, and urged people not to attend the Emergency Department.
Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA's GP committee, said he could "sympathise with hospitality and with retail".
"But the only thing that works is a full and unambiguous lockdown," he said.
❗️AAH & Causeway are under unprecedented pressure today❗️— Northern Trust (@NHSCTrust) December 15, 2020
If you require urgent care, do not attend our ED. Use Phone First - call 0300 1231 123 or use the Interpreter Now app. You will be advised of the most appropriate service.
If your condition is life threatening dial 999. pic.twitter.com/vYYYTt5uwl
In an interview with Radio Foyle on Tuesday, Dr Stout said the health service was under "unbearable pressure" and it was up to the politicians to take "a really difficult decision".
"The hospitals are over capacity, our infection numbers, and positive tests, are far, far too high."
He said the "unbearable pressure" lay in not being able to treat people who need care.
"The politicians have a really difficult decision. They will take everything on board, and sentiment is part of that, as is the economy and retail but from a purely medical perspective, they need to reconsider because it looks too bad at the moment, and it is only getting worse."
John Patrick Clayton from the health union Unison told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster that health workers were "exhausted" and the situation is "very grave".
"Our members want to see very clear consistent messages coming from the politicians and coming from the executive about the threat we face.
"They want to see a unified approach and they want to see the public being given a very clear message about the need to protect our health service and to do that through minding their own behaviours and by following the public health advice that is there."
He said he felt that it was "inevitable and right" that the executive would consider further restrictions.
On Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive would "undoubtedly" have to discuss whether further Covid-19 restrictions were needed before the end of December.
She told the assembly she would take her advice from the executive's chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser and consider the executive's testing and vaccination programmes.
She said that while she believed nothing was inevitable if more people "cut down their social contacts", she accepted that "the numbers are not where we'd like them to be".
Two MLAs on the Stormont health committee urged people to behave responsibly in the run-up to Christmas but stopped short of calling for immediate lockdown or stronger restrictions.
Paula Bradshaw of the Alliance Party, told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster: "The concern is that if we decided to introduce new lockdowns and new restrictions on the hospitality sector in this final week coming up to Christmas, people will revert back to house parties.
"That becomes very unmanageable around the number of people in houses and whether social distancing and hygiene control measures are in place."
DUP MLA Pam Cameron echoed Ms Bradshaw's words on taking individual responsibility by washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks.
"We all need to be cautious and help the health service cope in what is an incredibly difficult period for our hospital staff in particular," she said.