Covid-19: Edwin Poots tests positive for virus
- Published
Related Topics
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has tested positive for Covid-19.
A DUP spokesperson said that Mr Poots had been tested twice while in hospital for an operation to remove his appendix.
One test was negative, while the other showed a positive result for the virus.
The DUP said Mr Poots has not displayed any symptoms but is self-isolating until Wednesday 16 December, in line with public health guidance.
He is the first executive minister to have a positve test for Covid-19.