BBC News

Covid-19: Edwin Poots tests positive for virus

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightLiam McBurney/ PA
image captionEdwin Poots was tested twice while in hospital for an operation

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has tested positive for Covid-19.

A DUP spokesperson said that Mr Poots had been tested twice while in hospital for an operation to remove his appendix.

One test was negative, while the other showed a positive result for the virus.

The DUP said Mr Poots has not displayed any symptoms but is self-isolating until Wednesday 16 December, in line with public health guidance.

He is the first executive minister to have a positve test for Covid-19.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Edwin Poots refuses to comment further on email

    Published
    25 November