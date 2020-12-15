Covid-19: A-level students expected to sit fewer exams
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Education Minister Peter Weir is expected to announce that A-level students will take fewer exams next summer.
Mr Weir is to make a statement on exam arrangements in the assembly on Tuesday.
The content of many GCSE courses and the number of GCSE exams has already been reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now Mr Weir is to set out similar plans for AS and A-level subjects.
Exams are going ahead in Northern Ireland in 2021 but will begin one week later than usual.
However, BBC News NI understands the number of exam papers a pupil will be asked to take in each subject will be reduced.
Other measures understood to be under consideration include allowing schools some choice over the topics on which their pupils will be examined.
The changes are being introduced due to the disruption to schools caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools were closed to pupils from mid-March until the end of August 2020, although some online teaching took place.
Some pupils have also missed time in class since schools reopened as they have had to self-isolate after being identified as a close contact of a positive Covid case.
Exams are also set to go ahead in England in 2021 and measures like more generous grading and advance notice of topics have already been announced.
In Wales, pupils will face exams in class in the spring rather than the summer.
However the Scottish government has decided to cancel Higher exams in 2021, meaning that pupils' final grades will be based on the judgement of their schools.