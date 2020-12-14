John Downey 'to mount legal bid to have case halted'
- Published
A man charged with murdering two soldiers in 1972 is set to mount a legal bid to have the case halted, a Belfast court has heard.
Lawyers for John Downey, 68, plan to make an application for the prosecution to be stayed as an abuse of process.
He is being prosecuted for a car bomb attack which killed two Ulster Defence Regiment members Alfred Johnston and James Eames in Enniskillen in 1972.
The bid to halt the case centres on evidence featured in separate criminal proceedings over a 1982 bombing at London's Hyde Park.
Mr Downey's trial for alleged involvement in that attack, in which four soldiers were killed, collapsed in 2014.
Defence barrister Sean Devine claimed at Belfast Magistrates' Court that up to 85% of the papers in the current prosecution relate to the Hyde Park case.
"This is effectively an attempt by the Crown to re-litigate a case, which has already been stayed," he contended.
Lance Corporal Johnston and Private Eames died in an explosion on the Irvinestown Road in August 1972.
Mr Downey, of Creeslough in County Donegal, is also charged with aiding and abetting an explosion likely to endanger life.
A preliminary investigation into the strength of the evidence against Mr Downey is scheduled for February 2021.
At a review hearing on Monday, Mr Devine told the court the alleged abuse of process is a significant feature which could be dealt with at that stage.
"On the served papers that the Crown have provided, the prosecution were aware of my client's connection to the substantive offences in this case since 1980," he added.
"We would submit that's prima facie a fairly good platform for that type of application."
Prosecution counsel Samuel Magee QC highlighted the limited jurisdiction to hear abuse of process applications at this stage.
"We are simply wasting further time, and no meaningful explanation has been provided as to why this case is not progressing," he argued.
Adjourning the case until January 2021, District Judge Fiona Bagnall stressed a list of defence witnesses should be prepared by that stage.
"We have to press on in some form or other with this case," she added.