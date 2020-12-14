Belfast sewer collapse could cause M2 rush hour delays
Motorists have been advised of possible delays leaving the M2 in north Belfast on Monday morning due to emergency roadworks near the docks.
Work is taking place at the junctions of Garmoyle Street and Dock Street to repair a collapsed sewer.
Lane closures have been put in place and Trafficwatch NI said delays are likely for rush hour traffic leaving the M2 at Duncrue Street.
Road users are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.