Belfast flight diverted due to 'disruptive behaviour'
- Published
A Jet2 flight from Northern Ireland to Gran Canaria was diverted to England because of "disruptive passenger behaviour," the airline has confirmed.
Flight LS371 left Belfast International Airport on Sunday morning and was over the Atlantic Ocean when the aircraft turned and diverted to Manchester.
In a statement, Jet2 apologised to its customers for any inconvenience caused.
It did not say what happened on board but said "as a family friendly airline we will not tolerate such behaviour".