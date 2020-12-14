NI blood donation rules further relaxed for gay and bisexual men
- Published
Gay and bisexual men in NI, who have been in a relationship for more than three months, may soon be able to donate blood.
Men who have sex with men (MSM) had to wait for a year after their last sexual activity before giving blood before this was reduced to three months.
Further changes are expected to come into effect in the summer of 2021, the Department of Health has announced.
The health minister said his decision was "guided purely by the science".
Individual behavioural-based risk assessments will be introduced to minimise health risks.
Robin Swann added: "I am pleased to be able to introduce this change to donor deferral policy in Northern Ireland, which means MSM in longer-term partnerships will no longer be automatically deferred from donating blood, provided they have been with the same partner for the previous three months and meet the revised medical criteria.
"I want to see more people able to donate blood, however, as health minister it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of donated blood."
As with the decision to reduce the blood deferral rules earlier in the year, he said he had been advised by a Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) committee, which advises UK health departments, and was "content" with the decision.
But he said it was "still of paramount importance that all potential donors are honest in their response to the assessment questions and comply with any deferral rules that apply to them".
NI Blood Transfusion Service chief executive Karin Jackson welcomed the move.
"This change will give as many people as possible the opportunity to donate blood, whilst continuing to ensure the safety of patients," she said.
'Irrational barriers'
Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT)+ charity The Rainbow Project said it was "an incredibly significant and welcome announcement".
"For more than 12 years, The Rainbow Project has been campaigning for the removal of the irrational and discriminatory barriers to blood donations from gay and bi men and we want to thank Robin Swann for engaging with experts on this issue and following the evidence when making this decision," project director John O'Doherty said.
"This has been a difficult year but one that has reminded us of our public duty to protect and support each other.
"Giving blood is not a right, it is a public duty and we encourage everyone who is able to donate blood."