Covid-19: Four more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI
A further four coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in NI, bringing its death toll to 1,124.
Another 483 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 58,216.
The bed occupancy rate in NI hospitals is now 98%.
A two-week limited lockdown ended on Thursday, but the health minister warned that restrictions at the start of the new year were "inevitable".
The number of Covid-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland has risen again in the latest weekly figures.
A total of 98 deaths were registered in the week up to Friday 4 December, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) - 17 more deaths than the previous week.
It brings Nisra's total of registered Covid-related deaths to 1,480 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, so people may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.
By comparison, the Department of Health's daily figures are based on a positive test result having been recorded.