Bobby Storey cremation report to be published in January
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
An independent report into how Belfast City Council organised the cremation of republican Bobby Storey at Roselawn Cemetery in June will not be published until next year.
The investigation was due to be completed by the end of October.
Belfast city councillors had hoped it would be finished before Christmas.
However, they have now been told it will be January before the report, drawn up by barrister Peter Coll QC, is ready.
The investigation is looking into why Mr Storey's relatives were treated differently at Roselawn compared with eight other families whose loved ones were cremated on the same day.
A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "The investigation began on 11 September 2020 and under the terms of reference, was expected to take six weeks.
"Most of the investigatory work is complete, however party group leaders have been advised that it will take some time to consider findings and write up a report.
"Once complete, the findings will be presented to elected members and will be made publicly available."
Mr Coll has spoken to a number of people who were at Roselawn on the day in question, Tuesday June 30.
In July, the council apologised to the families who were not allowed into the cemetery.
Up to 30 friends and relatives of Mr Storey were allowed to do so.
Although an internal review was carried out at City Hall about the arrangements put in place, councillors ordered an independent investigation at a meeting on 10 July.
After a series of delays, the investigation finally started two months later.
Mr Coll was one of the lawyers involved in the recent RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) inquiry at Stormont.