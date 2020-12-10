Covid-19: Belfast airports receive further funding of £7.8m
Belfast International and Belfast City Airport are to receive further funding of £7.8m to counteract the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the funding was in addition to the 12 month rates support already provided.
Speaking on Thursday, the minister said the aviation sector "has been severely impacted by Covid-19".
"Our airports and airlines have seen an unprecedented drop in demand," said Mr Murphy.
In November, Belfast International Airport said it would close for several hours on certain days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Its managing director Graham Keddie said decisions by easyJet and Ryanair to reduce their routes left the airport with little choice.
'Significant financial losses'
He said: "Passenger numbers are not expected to return to pre-Covid levels in the short-term.
"The pandemic has led to dramatically scaled back operations, reduced operating hours and significant financial losses."
He added: "Airports and airlines are a critical part of our economic structure and it is vital they are supported to ensure connectivity for citizens and freight is maintained."
The minister said the support package builds on the recent allocation of £1.23million to City of Derry Airport and the £3.1million financial package provided to the two Belfast airports in May.
'Decision not taken lightly'
"When the first lockdown was announced and all commercial flights were grounded, we were committed to keeping the airport open 24/7," said Mr Keddie.
"This was to keep Northern Ireland connected and to ensure that we remained open for all medical emergency flights, all military and PSNI traffic, the Royal Mail and all cargo flights, including the delivery of online purchases.
"This cost us roughly £65k per day," he said.
Mr Keddie said the decision to cut its operating hours was not taken lightly.