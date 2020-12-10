Loneliness: Report highlights concerns of NI young people
- Published
A new report has highlighted the loneliness being felt by Northern Ireland's young adults.
Statistics agency Nisra published the finding in its now annual report on the issue of loneliness in NI.
It found that more than 45% of respondents aged between 16 and 24 described themselves as feeling "more often lonely".
This is an even higher rate than among those aged over 75 across Northern Ireland.
Historically, loneliness has been more prevalent among the elderly population.
The survey also found more than one in three people across Northern Ireland "often feel lonely" and that the problem is more common among those who are unemployed or widowed.
The report covers the period between March 2019 and March this year, so it does not reflect experiences during the pandemic.
Experts believe that loneliness will have affected even more people than usual since March 2020.
'Staying connected'
BBC Northern Ireland's Christmas Appeal 'Staying Connected at Christmas - overcoming loneliness - together' aims to raise awareness of the effects of loneliness and provide support and advice.
The appeal, which runs until Friday, is a joint initiative with charities including Volunteer Now; Age NI; Parenting NI; Marie Curie, Barnardo's NI; British Red Cross; Campaign To End Loneliness; Carers NI; Mencap NI and the Royal College of General Practitioners NI.