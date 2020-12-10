Translink: Belfast bus driver praised for care home visit detour
A bus driver has been praised after he took a detour to ensure a distraught passenger would not miss her chance to visit her mother in a care home.
The passenger had accidentally got on the wrong bus on her way to the home.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, she only had a 30-minute slot to visit her mum, so when she realised she was on the wrong bus route, she began to cry.
Translink said it was "proud" of its driver its Alec Bailey for going out of his way to help the woman.
When he saw she was upset, Mr Bailey asked other passengers on his vehicle if they would object to a short detour so he could leave the woman closer to her destination.
'You've made my day'
The woman, Jacqueline, was due to visit her 79-year-old mother in Bradley Manor nursing home in north Belfast on Wednesday.
When she arrived, media crews were there to interview residents and staff as they received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Jacqueline told Sky's Ireland correspondent about the driver's kind gesture and how she wanted to thank him.
But all she knew was that his first name was Alec and that he drove a Translink Metro bus along the 11B route.
"I don't know this side of town at all," she explained.
"He asked people on the bus did they mind if he took a short detour and he took me to the roundabout just at the top here and then I was able to get here on time to see Mummy."
Jacqueline added: "I'd like to say thank you very much Alex, you've made my day."
In a statement to BBC News NI, Translink's chief executive Chris Conway said: "I am proud of Alec Bailey for going above and beyond to help Jacqueline.
"Alec exemplifies the spirit and resilience of the Translink team.
"He is a long-serving member of staff who has been working throughout the pandemic, going out of his way to ensure key and essential workers, education and communities stay connected.
"I'm delighted that we were able to help in this case," Mr Conway added.
Jacqueline's story was retweeted by Stormont's Transport Minister Nichola Mallon, and also by her department's official Twitter account, which described it as "a real winter warmer".
Jacqueline's mother, Eileen McGrugan, was among the residents who received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday.
Mrs McGrugan is a retired care home assistant.
Jacqueline told Sky she was looking forward to being able to hug her mum again soon.