Brexit: NI business leaders 'positive but guarded' on deal
Northern Ireland's business leaders have given a guarded welcome to news of a "grace period" to ensure food supplies from GB to NI do not face disruption from 1 January.
Aodhán Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium said the agreement - the NI Protocol - was "very welcome".
Tesco chairman John Allan called it an "important step in the right direction".
The grace period is part of the agreement between the UK and EU.
It determines how the new Irish Sea border will operate after Brexit.
Mr Connolly said that despite the agreement, there were still challenges ahead.
"Since the signing of the Withdrawal Agreement, we have been clear that the Northern Ireland Protocol was better than no deal," Mr Connolly said.
"However, to protect Northern Ireland households from unaffordable price rises and availability issues there needs to be a long-term workable solution that removes the myriad sources of friction."
He pointed out that there were just 22 days before the UK left the EU and retailers remained unsure about exact ways to move food to Northern Ireland.
"The government needs to assure them how this will be done without additional bureaucracy," he said.
Mr Connolly said the details of the agreement needed to be the baseline for further deliberations, and not the end result.
People in Northern Ireland should be allowed to trade in a way that keeps costs down and ensured continued choice for families, he added.
John Allan, chairman of Tesco on Wednesday that the news sounded like "an important step in the right direction" but it would be important to see the detail.
Mr Allan said that the supermarket chain - which owns 56 stores in Northern Ireland - had been preparing for the worst, a no-trade deal, but he was confident Tesco would have been able to continue to supply food to NI either way
This agreement would make that deal much easier, he said, telling BBC Radio 4's World at One: "Anything is better than nothing."
Asked what would happen if the grace period was not extended beyond three months, he replied: "I'm quite sure we and other supermarket chains will cope."
The so-called grace period will initially be for three months, with six months guaranteed for chilled meat products, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said.
However, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP's Westminster leader, said "safeguarding the union is not a three-month project" but rather "an enduring commitment".
He asked Mr Gove to commit, if necessary, to introducing ongoing "safeguard measures" to maintain unfettered access from NI to GB and GB to NI.
Sinn Féin's northern leader Michelle O'Neill gave the agreement a broad welcome but, again, is keen to see the detail.
The grace period would "create breathing space for retailers and traders", she said.
"It is now incumbent on the British government to engage directly with businesses in order to make them aware of exactly what the new arrangements will be and what they will be required to do and, crucially, what support will available for them," she said.
"It is welcome that the EU will have a permanent presence in the north to monitor the implementation and outworking of the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol.