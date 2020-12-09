BBC News

Coronavirus vaccine: Belfast care home residents receive Covid-19 jab

By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionStaff and residents at Bradley Manor have welcomed the vaccines

Covid-19 vaccinations are under way at a Belfast care home, as the roll-out of the vaccine continues.

It is hoped more than 60 staff and residents at Bradley Manor in north Belfast will receive the injection on Wednesday.

Some of those administering the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine were only given it on Tuesday.

Bradley Manor is a purpose-built dementia care home on the Crumlin Road providing 24-hour care to older people.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Dr Seamus O'Brien, who normally works in clinical research and is managing today's roll out of the vaccine, said he was "excited and delighted" to be part of it.

It comes as the Department of Health recorded another 12 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths to 1,085. A further 483 people have also tested positive for the virus.

The first Covid-19 vaccination in Northern Ireland was administered on Tuesday to Sister Joanna Sloan, who will manage the Belfast Trust's vaccination centre.

media captionJoanna Sloan on being the first person in NI to get Covid-19 vaccine

The roll out involves 70 hospital hubs across the UK which are gearing up to provide the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is one of a number that have been developed so far, with Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna seeking approval for their vaccines.

Health Minister Robin Swann hailed the vaccination rollout as a "game changer".

Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.

Stocks of the vaccine were transported to Northern Ireland via the Republic of Ireland, having arrived into Dublin port from Holyhead.

They are being kept at an undisclosed central storage facility operated by a private company.

The UK will be the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week. About 25,000 doses were delivered to Northern Ireland last Friday.

Vaccination will not be compulsory. Ministers have warned it could be Easter by the time restrictions are lifted in a significant way.

The vaccine will be rolled out at seven sites across Northern Ireland:

  • Belfast Trust - Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
  • South Eastern Trust - Ulster Hospital, Dundonald
  • Southern Trust - South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
  • Northern Trust - Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
  • Western Trust - Foyle Arena, Londonderry, Omagh Leisure Centre and Lakeside Leisure Centre, Enniskillen.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus vaccine: First doses of Pfizer jab arrive in NI

    Published
    4 days ago

  • As it happened: 'End is in sight' as UK Covid vaccinations under way, says Matt Hancock

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Coronavirus: Vaccination 'could become routine from 2022'

    Published
    5 days ago