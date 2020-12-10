Coronavirus: Ministers to meet before NI lockdown eases
Stormont ministers are due to meet later on Thursday before the end of the two-week lockdown in Northern Ireland.
Tighter restrictions put in place on 27 November to curb the spread of Covid-19 will end at 00:01 GMT on Friday.
That means non-essential retail, close-contact services such as hairdressers, and some parts of the hospitality sector can resume trading from Friday.
But the health minister said Northern Ireland was entering a "potentially dangerous phase" of the pandemic.
Speaking on Wednesday, Robin Swann warned: "There is a real risk that over the festive season discipline will slip further."
With the easing of the restrictions, many hospitality businesses, including restaurants, cafes and hotels, can reopen their doors on Friday but must be closed at 23:00 each day.
Pubs that do not serve food will have to remain shut.
Although bars that offer meals can reopen from Friday, the owners of some venues have decided to keep their premises closed until next year.
The family which owns Belfast's well-known Lavery's Bar and the Pavilion Bar said they made that decision "with the greatest regret".
"This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make and we are so sorry for any disappointment it causes," they added.
The owners of the John Hewitt Bar in the city said that although "this time of year is the time we look forward to the most" the safety measures the hospitality sector must adhere to under the terms of reopening were "just too heavy for us to operate".
The end of the lockdown also means:
- Hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons can reopen but visits to them are by appointment only
- Churches can resume services, while weddings and funerals will have their cap of 25 people lifted
- Gyms can reopen for individual training but not for classes
- Sports training and matches can resume at all levels
- Up to 500 spectators can attend outdoor sporting events
The Stormont executive has been advised that if the number of coronavirus cases rises sharply in the next few weeks, restrictions would need to be reimposed before the new year.
On Tuesday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill did not rule out the possibility of such a move.
She said the executive could not provide "cast-iron guarantees" to the public about whether or not repeated interventions were needed.
"I hope we don't have to get to the point where we have to bring in more restrictions but we have to keep everything on the table," she added.