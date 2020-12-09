Brexit: Most GB-NI goods 'will not face tariffs' with plan
- Published
The government is to announce a trusted trader scheme that would mean most goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland would not face any tariffs.
The NI part of the Brexit deal, known as the protocol, created a category of "at risk goods".
These are goods which the EU fear could travel from GB through NI into the Republic of Ireland and the wider EU, without paying the correct EU tariff.
The protocol makes a provision for tariffs to be charged on these goods.
It was feared that a large proportion of goods going from GB-NI could have attracted tariffs in this way.
But a UK official has told the BBC a new trusted trader scheme, agreed with the EU, would exempt up to 98% of goods.
The other 2% of goods would potentially avail of rebates from any tariffs, according to RTÉ's Tony Connelly, who first reported the plan.
Brexit - The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January 2020, but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months.
- Talks are happening: The UK and the EU have until 31 December 2020 to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights.
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes.
The "at risk" goods problem would be almost entirely solved if there was a trade deal between the EU and UK, eliminating tariffs on all goods.
But in the absence of a trade deal the trusted trader scheme would minimise the issue.
Further details will be set out shortly in the Commons by Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.
Later on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for talks on a post-Brexit deal with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
Its fundamental purpose is to prevent a hardening of the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
It does that by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods and by having Northern Ireland apply EU customs rules at its ports.
That means goods arriving from Great Britain are supposed to be checked and controlled at Northern Ireland's ports from 1 January.
This arrangement will apply whether or not a wider trade deal is agreed.
The implementation of the protocol was the subject of a separate negotiation between the EU and UK through a joint committee.
It will also mean when relevant EU laws are amended or new ones are drawn up, they will apply in Northern Ireland.
Under the plan, NI will leave the EU customs union with the rest of the UK at the end of this year, but will continue to enforce the EU's customs code at its ports.