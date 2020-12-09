NI Executive backs plan to reimburse health staff over strike action
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
A proposal to reimburse health workers who lost pay during strike action in late 2019 and early 2020 has been approved by the Stormont Executive.
The strike ended earlier this year and NI's largest health unions agreed a way forward with the Department of Health over pay parity.
That was followed by an announcement in March that money docked from wages during the strike would be repaid.
By then, health staff were on the front line in the fight against Covid-19.
However, in October, Health Minister Robin Swann said he had to seek legal advice on the potential repercussions of the decision and that had delayed the payment.
Last week, Mr Swann told the executive a way forward had been found, and it voted on Tuesday to approve the decision to reimburse the docked wages.
"This is a complex issue, involving legal considerations and the question of whether a precedent could be set for industrial action across many different work forces," Mr Swann said.
"I hope now we can all put that chapter behind us and keep working together on combatting Covid-19 and rebuilding our health service."
The decision was also welcomed by the First and Deputy First Ministers.
It means that a year after nursing and health care staff took to the picket lines, they will have their lost wages repaid.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the money would be repaid "as soon as possible".