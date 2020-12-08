Coronavirus: Prosecution file prepared over Tandragee church
Police are preparing a file for the Public Prosecution Service over a County Armagh church's alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions.
Officers attended a church on Sunday and said they spoke to a number of people.
It is understood to be Tandragee Baptist Church.
A PSNI spokesperson said police had become aware it "intended to hold church services potentially in breach of the Health Protection Regulations".
"Last week, we engaged with a representative from the church and, on Friday, we had extensive engagement with a specific individual in relation to this," added the spokesperson.
After officers visited the church on Sunday, "a file will now be prepared and forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service", he added.
Churches in Northern Ireland are allowed to stay open for individual prayer during the current two-week coronavirus lockdown.
They are also allowed to carry out drive-in services.
However, normal services cannot resume until the circuit-breaker ends on Friday.
