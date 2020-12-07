Armagh county camogie team criticised for pro-IRA chants
Armagh county camogie team has been criticised for singing a pro-IRA song after last weekend's All-Ireland victory.
A video posted on social media shows players in a changing room after their win over Cavan in Saturday's Junior All-Ireland Championship final.
Some players can be heard shouting: "Ooh ah, up the Ra".
A spokesperson for Armagh camogie said the county board would be carrying out a full investigation.
DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley described the incident as "inexcusable".
"A victory in such a championship is clearly a huge achievement for any team, but it is deeply disappointing that once again we see another incident relating to Gaelic games and IRA chanting," he said.
He said it was "inexplicable as to why a group of young women, none of whom were alive during the worst years of IRA terrorism, would make such chanting part and parcel of their celebrations".
"I have no doubt that many fans of gaelic games are appalled by such behaviour."
'Very negative message'
The chanting in the video was described as sectarian by Ulster Unionist Councillor Sam Nicholson.
He said it would send out "a very negative message" to the unionist community as well as "anyone who has been affected by IRA terrorism throughout the Troubles".
"It is particularly disappointing because the pro-IRA chants which clearly glorify terrorism were being made by players who are so young and clearly have no thoughts or empathy for the victims of terrorism or the offence they would cause," he said.
In a statement, Armagh camogie said: "An issue has arisen following our game on Saturday.
"Armagh county camogie board have met this evening and agreed we will be carrying out a full investigation in regards to this matter.
"We will be making no further comment at this time."