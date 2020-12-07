The Strand: NI's oldest cinema celebrates 85th birthday
- Published
Northern Ireland's oldest cinema is celebrating its 85th birthday.
The Strand, in east Belfast, a relic from the golden age of cinema in the city, was opened on 7 December 1935 by the Union Cinemas chain.
It was once among 40 similar picture palaces in Belfast but is now the last pre-World War Two example in operation.
While NI cinemas are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the Strand is marking its anniversary by asking its patrons to share memories online.
Its chief executive, Mimi Turtle, told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that many of the cinema's older patrons have migrated from Belfast picture houses no longer in existence.
"We do a lot of work with seniors and it's wonderful to hear their stories," she said.
"A lot of them have come from different picture houses which had all the same features and visiting the Strand brings all their memories flooding back."
The building's Art Deco design, with an exterior curved like the bow of a ship, was heavily influenced by the nearby Harland and Wolff shipyard.
Inside, backlit portholes and curved walls in the 1,170-seater auditorium gave audiences the impression of sitting in an ocean liner.
Film critic Helen O'Hara says the cinema has always been central to the community in east Belfast.
"It's so important to have cinemas like this in the community, putting on fantastic films for such a long time and being a hub for people to come to again and again," she said.
"It's wonderful."
The first film shown at the Strand in 1935 was the Shirley Temple film Bright Eyes.
The most popular was 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby, which was screened for a total of 26 weeks.
Now operating as a not-for-profit charity, it is hoped a planned £4.6m renovation to improve facilities and disabled access will secure the historic building's future for generations to come.