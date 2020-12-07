Edwin Poots: DUP minister recovering after emergency surgery
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has had emergency surgery to remove his appendix.
The Belfast Telegraph reported Mr Poots felt unwell on Sunday and was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.
The DUP confirmed that the Lagan Valley MLA was in hospital for a perforated appendix.
Economy Minister Diane Dodds will fill in for Mr Poots in the assembly on Monday, it is understood.
A DUP spokesperson said Mr Poots was "making a good recovery after theatre".
"Ministerial colleagues will take care of any immediate DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) business in the Northern Ireland Assembly," the DUP said.
Arlene Foster told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that she had spoken to Mr Poots on Monday morning and he was feeling "much better".