Covid-19: Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths in NI
- Published
Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by Northern Ireland's Department of Health, bringing its death toll to 1,050.
It also confirmed 419 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.
The department's latest statistics show there are currently 413 people in hospital in Northern Ireland with Covid-19.
Of those inpatients, 30 of them are in intensive care units and 24 on ventilators.
There are also 114 outbreaks of Covid-19 in care home across Northern Ireland.