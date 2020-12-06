BBC News

Covid-19: Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths in NI

image copyrightAndrew Milligan/PA Wire
image captionThe Department of Health's death toll consists of deaths from any cause within 28 days of a positive test

Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by Northern Ireland's Department of Health, bringing its death toll to 1,050.

It also confirmed 419 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The department's latest statistics show there are currently 413 people in hospital in Northern Ireland with Covid-19.

Of those inpatients, 30 of them are in intensive care units and 24 on ventilators.

There are also 114 outbreaks of Covid-19 in care home across Northern Ireland.

The first vaccinations against coronavirus in Northern Ireland will take place on Tuesday morning.

