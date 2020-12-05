Lisburn Christmas light show suspended over crowd fears
- Published
An animated Christmas light show in Lisburn has been suspended after the number of visitors it attracted was deemed to be a safety risk.
Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council made the decision due to a "significant increase in the number of people in the city" on Saturday.
The light show is part of the annual Lisburn Light Festival, which runs between November and January.
The festival includes a 100ft "light tunnel" and an animated light show.
However, the council said the light tunnel will be temporarily turned off and the animations suspended, although the lights in the animated section would remain on.
In a statement, it said it had "implemented additional safety measures over the weekend to ensure that people could enjoy the animations safely".
"However, we have noticed a significant increase in the number of people in the city today to view the lights."
Si Lee, a Green Party councillor, tweeted that the council's chief executive informed him the decision was taken "because of safety concerns because of the numbers gathered to watch the light show, and pose for selfies in the light tunnel".
Just heard from the chief executive that the council have had to take the decision to suspend the light show in Lisburn because of safety concerns because of the numbers gathering to watch the light show, and pose for selfies in the light tunnel. pic.twitter.com/N7yykkc5fc— Cllr. Si Lee 🌍 🌻 🍉 (@SiLeeGPNI) December 5, 2020
The council's statement added: "We apologise to those who were looking forward to viewing the animations over the coming week.
"However, this decision has been taken with the health and safety of everyone visiting our city in mind."
"We will be reviewing the situation very carefully and will provide an update in due course."