Coronavirus vaccine: First doses of Pfizer jab arrive in NI
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have arrived in Northern Ireland, the BBC understands.
Between 20,000 and 30,000 doses of the vaccine were delivered to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Friday morning.
It is hoped it will be the first of several vaccine deliveries this month.
The BBC understands meetings are continuing between health officials and trust managers about which priority groups will be vaccinated first.
To vaccinate care home residents, 12,000 doses of the vaccine are required.
The problem facing those responsible for rolling out the vaccination scheme is how to deliver it to care homes safely and effectively.
It is thought the seven vaccination centres that have been earmarked, including leisure centres and hospitals, will be used as satellite centres in order to rollout the vaccine to those care homes which are located nearby.
The vaccine must be stored at around -70C and will be transported in special boxes, packed in dry ice. Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.
Health Minister Robin Swann previously said the first vaccinations could happen as soon as next week.
On Wednesday UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for rollout.
It is thought Northern Ireland will receive about 1.5m doses in total.
The UK is the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use.
Earlier in the week, Patricia Donnelly, who is heading up the vaccine rollout programme in Northern Ireland, said the fact the Pfizer vaccine had to be stored at a very low temperature and came in large packs meant it was more practical to bring those receiving it to larger centres.
News of the vaccine's approval by regulators on Wednesday was welcomed by Mr Swann as a "hugely significant day" in the fight against coronavirus.