West Belfast shooting: Man in his 30s attacked
A man in his 30s has been shot in both legs in a suspected paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.
The attack, which happened in Downfine Walk in Turf Lodge, was reported to police at about 20:10 GMT on Thursday.
Det Sgt Sam McCallum said: "Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community.
"They do it to try to exert influence or gain control of those they claim to represent."
Police want anyone with information to contact them.