Coronavirus: NI businesses welcome relaxed rules for Christmas
- Published
The business community has welcomed a promise from the first minister that there will be no further Covid-19 restrictions in NI before Christmas.
Non-essential retail and some parts of the hospitality sector can reopen next Friday, the NI Executive agreed on Thursday.
Pubs that do not serve food will have to remain shut.
But health professionals have warned there will be an increase in transmission due to the eased rules.
Many hospitality businesses, including restaurants, cafes and hotels, can resume trading but must be closed at 23:00 GMT each day.
"We're trying to make sure people have a good Christmas and can come together in a safe way," First Minister Arlene Foster said on Thursday.
The DUP leader said that guidance would be issued for several sectors so that they could operate safely, and said there was a need to provide more financial support to drink-only pubs.
Owners of drink-only pubs have criticised the executive for the decision to keep them shut.
West Belfast bar owner Gerard Keenan has only opened his business for three weeks since March.
"We kind of knew that was going to happen but up until the point that somebody tells you, it's still a bitter pill to swallow," said Mr Keenan.
"It's just the future, I'm worried now about the future, but I'm grateful now that we're getting some financial help."
He described the situation as "brutal", adding "the stigma now that's attached to wet pubs, it's killing us".
The chief executive of Newry Chamber of Commerce welcomed a safe reopening of non-essential retail.
Colm Shannon told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that there will be longer opening times in the area and council staff will be on the high street, to help with the flow of people.
He said that "personal responsibility" was also important, urging shoppers to "respect the guidelines that are in place".
"We have these two weeks now to try and recover some of the grounds but we do need to think about the future as well.
"We know that post-Easter, and the spring and summer as well, there will be an opportunity to recover and I think the executive needs to start thinking now about the future of the high street.
"We shouldn't wait until the spring, we need to start planning that now," Mr Shannon added.
'Calculated risk'
Dr Tom Black, the Northern Ireland chair of the British Medical Association, said the easing of the restrictions appeared to be a "pragmatic decision".
"It is a calculated risk because when you have a holiday period and people meet up the transmission of the virus increases," he told the BBC's The View programme.
"We will have in the health service in Northern Ireland a very busy time in the first three weeks in January, that seems inevitable.
"We will be sitting down to a banquet of consequences with increased admissions to hospital and more people in intensive care."
The executive also agreed on Thursday:
- Close-contact services such as hairdressers, beauty salons and barbers will be allowed to reopen but only by appointment and with social distancing mitigations in place
- Social distancing within cafes and restaurants is to be set at 2m (6ft 7in)
- "Christmas bubbles" of three households will not have a limit on the number of people contained in them
- Churches can resume more services, while weddings and funerals will have their cap of 25 people lifted - instead, a risk assessment will be carried out to determine how many people a venue can safely accommodate
- Gyms will be able to reopen for individual training but not for classes
- Indoor sport is also unlikely to be allowed to resume