Sexual offence cases to be retried after 'legislative error'
- Published
Prosecutors will bring fresh proceedings in three sexual offence cases after a review into 15 cases in which convictions were set aside because of "legislative error".
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said the test for prosecution was not met in the 12 other cases.
The 15 cases involved 17 victims, most of whom were children when the offences occurred.
The convictions were rescinded due to a "technical change in the law" in 2009.
It meant the cases should not have been prosecuted in a magistrates court.
PPS assistant director Ciaran McQuillan, who conducted the reviews, said he could "assure all victims that a sensitivity to their views and the experience they had gone through was at the forefront of my mind".
He said a decision to prosecute required "careful consideration of whether the available evidence provided a reasonable prospect of conviction and whether prosecution was in the public interest".
Mr McQuillan added that he had written to "all defendants and victims involved" to inform them of the outcome in their individual case.
The cases cover offences of indecent assault or unlawful carnal knowledge which occurred between 1973 and 2009.
The decisions to not prosecute in 12 cases were taken on "public interest grounds", the PPS said in a statement.
"Each of these cases was considered on its individual merits but some of the relevant considerations included the fact of the previous proceedings and outcome."
'Deep disappointment'
The PPS said it took into account "the nature and gravity of the particular offending; the time that had passed since the date of the offending; and the time that had passed since the original proceedings".
Mr McQuillan said he "recognised fully the deep disappointment" felt by those who wished for proceedings to take place but were told it would not happen.
"I want to assure all victims, and the wider public, that each decision was taken only after the most careful consideration of all the factors relevant to each of the cases," he added.
In September, the PPS said it was discovered that an amendment to legislation in 2009, made by the UK government, had "unintentionally removed" three specific offences from those which could be prosecuted in a magistrates court.
That meant that from that point onwards the offences could only be prosecuted in the crown court.
As this change was inadvertent, it was not highlighted at the time to any of the agencies or practitioners in the criminal justice system, including the PPS.
It was first discovered in 2018 that a mistake had been made, with prosecutors working in the intervening period to identify the cases affected.
All the defendants were tried in magistrates' courts in Northern Ireland between 2009 and 2017.