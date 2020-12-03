Coronavirus: Post-lockdown plans for NI on executive agenda
Stormont ministers will meet later to discuss if further Covid-19 restrictions will be needed at the end of the current lockdown.
A two-week circuit breaker took effect on 27 November to try to reduce transmission of the virus.
Non-essential retail closed along with close-contact services, with hospitality only able to offer takeaway and delivery.
Ministers say they want to provide clarity to firms ahead of that date.
The current laws will expire at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 10 December.
Executive ministers will study the latest medical and scientific advice, which will show the reproduction number is around 1.
An R or reproduction number of 1 means that, on average, every person with the virus will infect one other person.
It is thought the chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young will face questions from ministers about what restrictions, if any, will need to be imposed next Friday.
The executive may not reach a decision on Thursday but may return to the discussion early next week.
It is expected ministers might agree on the numbers of people who can meet in households over Christmas.
They have already approved the UK-wide plan, which will see three households being able to mix for five days over Christmas.
But the executive may put a limit on how many people in total will be able to get together.
The vaccine may be coming but so too might further restrictions.
That depends on the medical and scientific advice ministers will receive.
The infection rate is dropping but is it dropping enough to allow the retail and hospitality sector to reopen for the last two weeks before Christmas?
Ministers will hear the evidence but there is every chance they may not reach a final decision.
That may come at the start of next week.
Also on agenda will be the new Covid-19 task force, which will help co-ordinate the new vaccination programme and also mass testing.
A vaccine will be available in Northern Ireland from next week, after the UK drugs regulator gave approval in record time.
It is thought ministers will be briefed by the new interim head of the civil service Jenny Pyper who will be attending her first executive meeting in her new role.
Previous decisions over whether to extend some restrictions have led to heated exchanges between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which had voiced opposition to harsher measures, and the rest of the executive parties.
On Wednesday, First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive would have a "full discussion" at its meeting to try to reach consensus.