Brexit: HMRC to take 'sympathetic' customs approach from 1 January
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has told businesses trading across the Irish Sea it will take a "sympathetic" approach to new customs rules in January.
Northern Ireland will leave the EU's customs union at the end of the Brexit transition in January.
However, it will enforce EU customs rules at its ports, meaning goods coming from Great Britain will need declarations.
HMRC estimates that will involve 11m declarations a year.
HMRC official Aidan Reilly told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs committee his organisation was "acutely aware" that many traders are going to be entirely new to these customs processes.
"We will of course want to be sympathetic to traders in the early days of the regime who are trying to do the right thing but are not clear on what exactly they need to do," he added.
The government has set up a Trader Support Service (TSS) to help Northern Ireland businesses.
The TSS will help with the customs declarations, using a new digital system.
'Christmas is cancelled'
Another senior HMRC official, Mark Denney, said the necessary IT systems for trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain would be "broadly functioning" by 1 January.
However, he said that some "external parties" were flagging that they "won't quite be there" so they were working with the TSS to provide additional help.
Mr Denney added: "Christmas is cancelled" for his team
He also explained that the main Customs Declaration System (CDS) is a "live system" but new functions for GB-NI trade are in testing.
He said there was a high degree of confidence in the system.
A second system, the Good Vehicle Movement Service, is '"fully built" and in testing with a major test due on 14 December