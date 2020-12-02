Coronavirus: Robins Swann hails 'significant day' as Pfizer vaccine approved
NI Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed a "hugely signifcant day" in the fight against Coronavirus after the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use.
Britain is the first country in the world to approve the vaccine.
In a tweet, Mr Swann said: "My department has the plans and preparations in place.
"There will be difficult days ahead, people must not let their guard down, but there are brighter days ahead."
British regulator, the MHRA, said the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for rollout next week.
It is thought Northern Ireland will receive about 1.5m doses.
The vaccne requres two separate injections a number of weeks apart
The UK has already ordered 40m doses - enough to vaccinate 20m people, with two shots each.
The first doses are to arrive in the UK in the coming days.
It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.
The vaccine must be stored at around -70C and will be transported in special boxes, packed in dry ice. Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.