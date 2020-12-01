Louth crash: Keith Lennon pleads guilty over three deaths
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of three people from Northern Ireland following a car crash in County Louth.
Keith Lennon, of Forest Park, Dromintee, County Armagh, appeared at Drogheda Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Bryan Magill, from Newry, County Armagh, and Mary and Kevin Faxton, from Bessbrook, in County Armagh, died in the two-vehicle crash on 29 February.
It happened on the N1 at Carrickarnon, Ravensdale, Dundalk.
The court heard Lennon wanted to surrender his bail as an acknowledgement of the serious wrongs committed.
Judge Patrick Quinn adjourned the case to January and remanded Lennon in custody to appear by video-link.