Debenhams closure a 'hammer blow' to city centre
- Published
The closure of Debenhams on the heels of Arcadia Group going into administration has been described as "a hammer blow" by Belfast Chamber.
It is expected 12,000 staff will lose their jobs UK-wide after the failure of efforts to save the retailer.
Debenhams employs hundreds of people across five stores in Northern Ireland.
Belfast Chamber Chief Simon Hamilton called for urgent government support, saying it was "devastating" for the city centre, and for retail workers.
The chain also has stores in Ballymena, Craigavon, Newry and Londonderry.
Staff were told on Tuesday morning.
Mr Hamilton said: "The closure of Debenhams and the threat to stores like Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton is a huge hammer blow to Belfast city centre.
"Our city has faced huge challenges in the past. This is perhaps one of the biggest ever.
"Our city can overcome even this and bounce back stronger. However, it will require ministers to step up and support Belfast".
Retailer 'left indelible mark'
Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said the closure would put other stores, and jobs, at risk.
"This is not only worrying news for Debenhams employees who are in our thoughts at this hard time, but also for the centres for which Debenhams is an anchor tenant and footfall driver.
"Debenhams have been a stalwart of the high street across Northern Ireland for decades and have left an indelible mark on the lives of the people that have worked there and shopped there."
'Worst day our high streets have seen'
Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, echoed calls for the executive to step in to stop a "domino effect" of further closures.
He added: "These few days have been amongst the worst our high streets have ever seen.
"The sheer scale of the loss of these businesses to our town centres and high streets will be difficult to calculate and sadly we are going to see a lot more independent retailers fall in the next few months.
"My real fear is that we will now see a domino effect of retailer and after retailer closing, and that process will be extremely hard to reverse."