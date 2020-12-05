Premier League: 'Social void' as NI fans miss spectators' return
By Ross McKee
BBC News NI
- Published
"We have been mothballed this season."
As Premier League clubs welcome back limited numbers of fans, Northern Ireland-based supporters are still left wondering when they might get to go through the turnstiles again.
Fans have been travelling to games in England for decades, but say there are now in limbo as to when they will get back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
John White, branch secretary of Carryduff Manchester United Supporters' Club, said it had not attended a game since last March, leaving a "huge social void" in people's lives.
"We used to meet every Tuesday night and would have had 450 members at those meetings - we are the biggest official Manchester United Supporters' club in Northern Ireland," he said.
"The last match we were at was the Manchester City game on 8 March - 60 of us were at that game.
"We missed the last four games of last season - for those games Manchester United refunded us."
The first Premier League fixture to welcome returning fans will be West Ham United v Manchester United on Saturday when 2,000 supporters will be allowed.
However, the London club will not be opening its doors to any supporters living in tier three of England's coronavirus restrictions - under which Greater Manchester has been placed - or overseas.
Liverpool Football Club, which is in tier two, has set out plans for 2,000 fans to watch its Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.
Supporters will all be seated in the Main Stand and the ballot for tickets was only open to fans who live in the Liverpool City Region.
Eamonn McBride, branch secretary of 1st Derry Official Liverpool Supporters' Club, said the situation was "frustrating".
"We missed out attending the Chelsea game last season where Liverpool lifted the title - it was very disappointing," he said.
"There was talk at one point of the league being cancelled so we were just thankful it wasn't - that was our first title in 30 years, so small mercies.
"It is frustrating that it has carried into this season.
"It was disappointing that we could not all go out to the game as a club and celebrate the title win."
'Goosebumps at a game'
He said the pandemic had also stopped clubs gathering to watch Liverpool fixtures on television.
"We haven't gone down the route of Zoom - we would rather be in a pub watching it or at the game, it is not the same watching it on a computer," he added.
"You miss the camaraderie, the social aspect of going to the club premises, having a get-together and a sing-song.
"Being at the game you get goosebumps on the back of your neck just seeing the pitch - seeing Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League last year was one of the best nights of my life.
"I am missing it big time."
John White said the Carryduff Manchester United Supporters' Club was due to mark its 30th anniversary next year and that celebration plans were on hold.
"Sir Alex Ferguson sent Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville for our 20th anniversary in the Europa Hotel in Belfast," he added.
"For our 30th anniversary, which is this season, Manchester United would present us on the pitch at Old Trafford.
"In some cases we have three generations in our club.
"That is on hold, but we would love it to happen in the actual year of the anniversary.
"Manchester United will fulfil it - it is just when."
As Greater Manchester is in England's tier three of restrictions, Old Trafford is not allowed to host fans.
Mr White said at this stage he could not see his club "going on a coach trip this season" to watch Manchester United.
Mr McBride said he would rather wait until football grounds were "back at full capacity" before returning to watch Liverpool.
"I would love to be there at the business end of the season in March/April but to be honest I can't see it happening," he said.
"I hope those who are there have loud voices to shout for the rest of us."