Lord Kerr of Tonaghmore: Former Supreme Court judge dies at 72
- Published
Former Supreme Court judge Lord Kerr of Tonaghmore has died aged 72.
His death was announced just two months after he retired, having served in the UK's highest court since it was established in 2009.
Lord Kerr also served as lord chief justice of Northern Ireland from 2004 to 2009.
Born Brian Francis Kerr, his family lived in Lurgan, County Armagh, and he was educated at St Colman's College in Newry, County Down.
Lord Kerr had a long and illustrious legal career which took him to the very top of the UK justice system.
He studied law at Queen's University Belfast and was called to the bar in 1970.
The father of two became a QC in 1983 and 10 years after that he was appointed as a High Court judge.
'Distinguished'
He rose to become lord chief justice - the most senior judge in Northern Ireland - and served five years in that post.
When the Supreme Court was created in 2009, the then Sir Brian Kerr was one of the first judges to be appointed to the newly-formed institution.
Having served exactly 11 years on the UK's most powerful court, he retired from the Supreme Court on 30 September.
His death was announced by a fellow judge at Craigavon Crown Court in County Armagh on Tuesday morning.
Just before he started a trial, Judge Patrick Lynch QC told the jury he had just received the news that the "local boy" had died suddenly.
He added that Lord Kerr had "a distinguished career as a junior barrister" before being called to the bar.
Judge Lynch also told the jury that in tribute to his Lurgan roots, he took the title of Lord Kerr of Tonaghmore when he was appointed to the Supreme Court.
'Adrenaline rush'
In an 2014 interview with the Justice organisation, Lord Kerr revealed that he had little ambition to be a judge, as he really enjoyed fighting cases in his career as a barrister.
"The experience of feeling that you had done the case as well as you possibly could have done, whatever the outcome, the adrenaline rush you got from that is not easily replicated in one's life as a judge," he said.
"There were many disadvantages, especially in Northern Ireland, in becoming a judge at that time."
However, he said he accepted a nomination to become a High Court judge out a sense of duty, adding: "I felt that it that was the right thing to do."
'Slightly ridiculous aspiration'
Lord Kerr's mother was a school teacher and his father was a qualified solicitor who did not practise law.
As a Newry schoolboy, he had ambitions to attend Oxford University, but he was never entered for the exam because "my school felt that that was a slightly ridiculous aspiration".
He said that he was often introduced at conferences as the only Supreme Court judge who, at that stage, had not gone to Oxbridge.
"I usually issue a gentle correction: "I'm the only justice who has the great good fortune to be educated at Queens University, Belfast," he joked.