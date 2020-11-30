No public inquiry into Belfast lawyer's murder
- Published
A public inquiry into state collusion in the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane will not take place at this time, the British government has said.
Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in February 1989.
His family had fought a long campaign, involving numerous legal actions, in a bid to have London fulfil a commitment given 20 years ago to hold an inquiry.
Several examinations of the case found state forces colluded in his murder.
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said he had taken the decision due to "other processes" needing to run their course.
He discussed his decision with Mr Finucane's family at 16:00 GMT, shortly before outlining the details in the House of Commons.
"I am not taking the possibility of a public inquiry off the table at this stage, but it is important we allow ongoing PSNI and Police Ombudsman processes to move forward," he said.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.