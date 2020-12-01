Causeway Coast and Glens Council accounts audit requested
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
The communities minister has requested an audit into Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council land sales and granting of rights of way.
The audit will look at the local authority's accounts, concentrating on the disposal of some assets.
In October, BBC News NI reported the council's CEO was "ultimately responsible" for granting right of way over public land in Portstewart for £1.
Carál Ní Chuilín said she requested the special audit as she had concerns.
She said: "Minister Hargey previously asked the council to provide details of any disposals and easements (rights of way) at less than best price including when departmental approval was sought and obtained for such disposals.
"Under local government legislation a council should not dispose of land at less than best price except with the approval of my department."
The Department for Communities never received any applications from the council proposing to sell land at an under-value, according to the minister.
"Therefore, in order to have an independent review, I have directed the local government auditor to hold an extraordinary audit of the accounts of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council concentrating on land disposals and easements and related asset management policies and procedures."