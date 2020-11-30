Belfast man pleads guilty to child sexual offences
A 32-year-old man from Belfast has pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child.
The incident took place last June, when Ciaran McAuley dragged the schoolboy down an alleyway where he sexually assaulted and threatened him.
McAuley appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Monday where he was deemed a "dangerous offender".
He was jailed for six years and three months by Judge Stephen Fowler QC.
The Belfast Recorder also imposed an additional period of six years on licence, and said the extended sentence was appropriate to protect the public from the risk that McAuley posed of further offending.
McAuley had just been released from custody for similar offences and had been living in a hostel on the Ormeau Road, when he targeted his victim in June 2019.
The convicted offender later told a probation officer that he felt attracted to the schoolboy and 'chose' to offend.
McAuley attended court via a video link with Maghaberry prison, where he pleaded guilty to seven offences.
The offences included an adult causing or inciting a child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity; sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16, and breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.
Persistent paedophile
The incident happened at around 7pm on June 21 2019, when the boy had been walking along the Ormeau Road.
The 14-year-old was in his school uniform and had been listening to music on his earphones when he was approached by McAuley, who then dragged him into the alleyway.
Mr Henry said the scared schoolboy was crying and started hyperventilating, with McAuley telling him to "be quiet or I'll hurt you".
McAuley then forced sexual activity and later kissed the boy on the cheek and threatened to kill him if he told anyone about what had happened.
The prosecutor said the schoolboy contacted his family who then collected him from Ormeau Road and informed the PSNI.
Police attended the nearby hostel which houses sex offenders and after speaking to staff, McAuley was arrested and admitted his guilt.
Repeat offender
After hearing of the defendant's previous criminal records for similar offences against children, Judge Fowler described McAuley as a "repeat offender" who was "sexually attracted to children" and who displayed "persistence and determination".
Detectives from Police Service NI's Public Protection Branch welcomed the sentence handed to McAuley.
PSNI Detective Constable Grant said "This was a terrifying ordeal the victim endured... The fear and terror he must have felt is unimaginable, and I want to thank him for having the courage to report what happened. He has been incredibly brave and shown tremendous resilience following what was an extremely traumatic ordeal".
McAuley also admitted a grooming offence which dated back to 2014, when parents of an 11 year old boy had made complaints to police about him.
As he passed sentence, Judge Fowler cited the alleyway incident as a "serious attack on a child by a persistent paedophile".
He deemed McAuley as dangerous due to the risks he posed to the public and said "it is clear he is sexually attracted to young boys and is unable to control these feelings".
As McAuley has been deemed dangerous, he will not be automatically released on licence after completing half his sentence. Instead, he will be assessed by the Parole Commissioners, and may not be suitable for release until he has served the whole term.
Once released, he will spend an additional period of six years on licence and will be subject to recall to prison during that period.