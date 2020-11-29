Coleraine shooting: Men released unconditionally after arrests
Two men aged 43 and 44 have been released unconditionally after being arrested in relation to a Coleraine shooting last Monday.
A 61-year-old woman sustained a wound to her head in her home on Bushmills Road on 5 October after shots were fired at the front and rear of the house.
The men had been detained under the Terrorism Act.
Bail is not permitted under its legislation.
Those arrested under the Terrorism Act must either be charged, released unconditionally or reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Interviews under arrest are a "key part of all investigative strategies", said the PSNI in a statement.
"The police service is committed to following all lines of enquiry to keep our communities safe from those who would seek to cause serious harm," it added.