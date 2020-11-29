Coronavirus: Police issue 48 Covid-19 notices overnight
- Published
Police have issued 48 Covid-19 notices and 10 community resolution notices (CRNs) after three house parties overnight in Belfast.
Officers responded to reports of two "loud parties" around midnight on Sunday at University Avenue and Sandymount Street in south Belfast.
They also found "large numbers" of people at a party at Castle Street in the city centre on Saturday evening.
Three of the notices were given to people for failure to self-isolate.
PSNI Ch Insp Sayers said officers took "appropriate action" in issuing the Covid notices and that "the current health restrictions are not a game".
"Across Northern Ireland, people are making sacrifices, not visiting family members or friends and businesses have temporarily closed.
"People congregating or travelling to parties really need to consider their actions for their own health and that of the wider community."