NI Civil Service: Jenny Pyper lined up to be new interim chief
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Former Utility Regulator chief executive Jenny Pyper is being lined up to take charge of the Northern Ireland Civil Service on an interim basis, BBC News NI has learned.
Her appointment has been approved by the first and deputy first ministers.
It is expected to be formally announced next week.
The post has remained vacant since the former head of the NI Civil Service, David Sterling, stepped down at the end of August.
Three candidates were interviewed for the position, which has a salary of more than £188,000, but they were unsuccessful.
It is understood Ms Pyper, once she takes up the post, will spearhead the new Covid-19 task force, which will be involved in the roll out of the vaccination and mass testing programmes.
Ms Pyper spent seven years as chief executive of the Utility Regulator, before announcing her decision to step down in February.
She agreed to stay on until the autumn to allow her successors to be found.
During her time in the post, the new cross-border wholesale electricity market, worth more than £2bn, went live and Ms Pyper also oversaw the expansion of the natural gas network across Northern Ireland.
At the time of her departure, she was praised for "transforming the organisation into a more outward looking and collaborative regulator".
A graduate of Queen's University, Ms Pyper has held many senior roles within the civil service and previously worked with First Minister Arlene Foster during her time in charge of the Department of Enterprise.
As Director of Energy Policy in the late 2000s, Ms Pyper was involved at the very outset of policy formation around support for renewable heat in NI.
She also held senior positions in the Department for Regional Development and the Department for Social Development.
In her previous post as Utility Regulator chief executive, Ms Pyper had a staff of 80 - in her new job she will have a workforce of more than 22,000 and will be responsible for a budget in excess of £20bn.