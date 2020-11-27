Coronavirus: Nisra records another 100 deaths
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland has risen for the seventh week in a row.
According to government statistics agency NISRA, 100 deaths were registered in the week to Friday 20 November.
That is four more than the previous week, and takes NISRA's overall total to 1,301.
It includes the deaths of 69 people in hospital - the largest weekly hospital death toll recorded since March.
The Department of Health record separate figures based on the number of daily positive test results recorded. Its comparative number of deaths for Friday 20 November was 927.
NISRA's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates.
On that measure, it has recorded 789 (59.2%) deaths in hospital, including the deaths of 113 people normally resident in care homes.
Taking that and 447 who died in care homes, care home residents account for just over two-fifths of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland(42.0%).
Other deaths were recorded in hospices (0.7%) and residential addresses (6.6%). Deaths in care homes and hospices involved 106 separate establishments.
People aged 75 and over account for around two-thirds of all Covid-19 related deaths (65.1%).
The provisional number of all deaths for the week ending 20th November was 396.
That is 10 fewer than the previous week and 77 more than the five-year average of 319.
Excess deaths are those above what would normally be expected at the time of year, averaged over five years.
NISRA found 1,753 excess deaths have been registered in the past 34 weeks.