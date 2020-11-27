Loughinisland: Settlement after journalist searches
A legal case involving two investigative journalists arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been settled.
The PSNI has agreed to pay damages to Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey and said it was "pleased" the matter is concluded.
In July, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he accepted the search warrants used had been "unlawful".
They had been working on a film about the Loughinisland killings in 1994.
The settlement was announced during a brief hearing at Belfast High Court on Friday.
The two journalists were arrested over the suspected theft of files from the Police Ombudsman's Office.
It is understood the PSNI has agreed to delete material it seized when they raided their homes and offices in August 2018.
PSNI Chief constable Simon Byrne apologised following a ruling by Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.
In his letter to the journalists, who had been involved in the documentary film No Stone Unturned, the chief constable said he offered an "unreserved apology for the distress and upset caused to them and their families".
In 2018, Durham Police were the lead investigators brought in by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to examine the case against the journalists.
Simon Byrne, who succeeded Sir George Hamilton as PSNI chief constable in July 2019, said the searches were planned and directed "at the direction of officers from Durham Constabulary", but he accepted those officers "were acting on behalf of the Police Service of Northern Ireland in an external capacity".
Mr Byrne said he was "keen to resolve all the outstanding matters through a process of mediation".
The film focused on how the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) handled the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) murders of six Catholic men at a pub in Loughinisland in 1994.
Sir Declan Morgan welcomed the fact that a settlement had been reached between the parties.
"We congratulate the parties on finding an answer to this interesting and difficult, but also important case," he told lawyers at Belfast High Court.