Hammer held to head of child during Belfast burglary

A hammer has been held to the head of a one-year-old child during an aggravated burglary in east Belfast.

The incident happened at a house in Mayflower Street, near the Beersbridge Road, shortly before 20:30 GMT on Thursday.

Four men forced their way into the property which was "occupied by a woman and her young children".

Police have appealed for information about the burglary.

"This was a terrifying incident made worse by the fact that one of the males held a hammer to the head of a one-year-old child," PSNI Inspector Nigel Loughlin said.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or saw these males running away from the scene."

