Coleraine shooting: Police get more time to question suspects
Police investigating a shooting in Coleraine in October, which left a woman critically ill, have been granted an additional four and a half days to question two suspects.
The men, aged 43 and 44, were detained under the Terrorism Act on Wednesday.
The woman, 61, sustained a wound to her head in the attack at her home on Bushmills Road on 5 October.
Officers investigating links between the incident and another shooting recovered two firearms on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, two shots were fired through the door of a house in Churchlands Road, injuring a man in his 30s at about 22:30 GMT.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said the weapons, recovered from Greenhall Highway in Coleraine, will be forensically examined to determine if they were used in both attacks.
He said he believes the shooting in October was carried out by members of the North Antrim UDA using a shotgun and a handgun.
"I know one of the guns has been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed from the clutches of these dangerous individuals," the officer continued.
More than 10 shots were fired at the front of the property, seriously injuring the woman.
"She had been sleeping in a chair downstairs due to her various health problems when she was shot in the head by one of the many bullets fired at the house by a gang of three men," Det Ch Insp Caldwell said.
In the latest incident in Churchlands Road on Tuesday, the detective chief inspector described the man being shot before he could open the front door after it was knocked.
"I am appealing to the people of Coleraine to help us remove these violent criminals from their community by bringing any information they have to police," he said.
He also said he wanted to speak to the driver of a red vehicle seen in the Drumard Drive area of Coleraine at the time of the shooting on Tuesday.
Both incidents were "vile and callous attacks", he added.