Knock Iveagh: Stormont is asked to remove wind turbine at ancient site

"As a result the council will now be writing to the Department for Infrastructure requesting that it uses its legal powers under Section 75 of the Planning Act to discontinue the use of the land for wind energy generation, and to specify steps for the removal of the turbine and works at the site or exercise its powers of enforcement in respect of an apparent unauthorised development at the site and requesting that the Department for Infrastructure exercise its powers of enforcement before exercising its powers under Section 75 of the Act."